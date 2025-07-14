  1. Iran
Pres. Pezeshkian assigns task force to tackle dust pollution

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered setting up a specialized working group to address the growing threat of dust storms.

The task force is comprised of experts, academics, and representatives from relevant ministries and executive bodies.

The president’s directive was issued during a cabinet meeting on Sunday, when Head of the Department of Environment (DoE) Shina Ansari presented a detailed report on dust storms as a threat, along with national strategies to address the issue.

The specialized task force will be responsible for developing and implementing operational plans to combat dust storms, as well as leveraging successful international experiences, the president’s website reported.

Describing environmental protection as one of the nation's most vital priorities, Pezeshkian stressed that safeguarding natural resources and ecosystems is a cornerstone of good governance.

He stressed that all efforts must focus on preserving the land for future generations and passing on a green and sustainable legacy.

