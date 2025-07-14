Window for diplomacy still open, says President Pezeshkian

“We advocate diplomacy and constructive interaction and oppose war,” Pezeshkian said in a message to Iranian expats on Monday, according to Press TV.

“To remove the shadow of war from our country, we will use all political and diplomatic resources at our disposal while defending the natural rights of the Iranian people,” he said.

He added that Iran has never sought to wage war but, instead, it has always intended to play an effective role in promoting endurable peace in the world.

The president, however, cautioned enemies that while the Iranian people seek peace, they are by no means submissive.

Based on its historical, cultural, and religious bonds, Iran seeks justice and human dignity for all nations, Pezeshkian emphasized.

Pointing to the recent Israeli-US aggression against the Islamic Republic, he said the Zionist enemy attacked Iran while it was engaged in negotiations with the United States, despite distrust of the Americans.

He added that Tehran entered the talks with Washington to “clear any misunderstanding in the public opinion and to prove the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities.”

As the two countries held five rounds of negotiations and were scheduled to hold fresh talks, the Israeli regime, backed by the US, attacked Iran and killed a number of Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, including innocent women and children, the president said.

“We have repeatedly announced that our doctrine is based on a peaceful nuclear program. Experience has shown that whenever Iran seeks to move towards stability and peace, the Zionist regime intervenes and undermines [such efforts],” Pezeshkian stated.

He pointed out that Iran’s legitimate self-defense during the 12-day imposed war was in line with all international principles and regulations and the United Nations Charter.

MNA