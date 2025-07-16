US needs to meet requirements before any fresh talks: MPs

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Iranian lawmakers said the aggressive US government, particularly its president, has adopted deceptive approaches in negotiations with Iran.

While the US was pretending to be favoring talks and diplomacy, it was in full coordination with Israel and authorized the Zionist regime to wage a war of aggression against Iran, the statement said.

It noted that the US not only provided full military and intelligence support for the Israeli regime during 12 days of war on Iran, but also ultimately stepped in and carried out symbolic attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities in an egregious act of aggression.

Since the US has employed negotiations as a tool to deceive Iran and cover up the Zionist regime’s surprise military strikes, it is natural that negotiations will be impossible in the previous format, the statement said, adding that no fresh talks will be held unless certain preconditions are fully met.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA