Drone attacks target Iraq airport, oil field

"At 02:20 (1120 GMT) an explosive-laden drone was downed near Arbil International Airport, without causing casualties or damage," said the counterterrorism services of the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.

Later on Monday, authorities announced that two drones had hit an oil field.

"At 20:20 and 20:25 (1720 and 1725 GMT) two explosive-laden drones fell in the Khurmala oil field in Arbil province without causing casualties," the counterterrorism services said, The Economic Times reported.

Iraq's Joint Operations Command said in a statement that "two drones targeted" the Khurmala field, causing material damage.

It added that it was coordinating with Kurdistan region's security forces to investigate the attack.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the three drones.

