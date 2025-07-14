  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jul 14, 2025, 7:15 AM

Explosion heard near Erbil Airport in Iraq

Explosion heard near Erbil Airport in Iraq

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – An explosion was heard near Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, with local sources reporting the downing of a drone in the area.

According to Mehr News Agency, a reporter from Al Mayadeen said an explosion was heard near Erbil International Airport in Iraq's Kurdistan Region. Iraqi media also reported that a drone had been downed in the vicinity.

A few days earlier, local sources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq also reported a drone attack targeting Erbil International Airport.

According to the Kurdistan Region's Counter-Terrorism Service, a drone was shot down near the airport without causing any casualties or damage.

Separately, some Iraqi sources claimed that a suicide drone had struck Kirkuk International Airport as well.

MNA/6528768

News ID 234277

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News