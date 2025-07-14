Explosion heard near Erbil Airport in Iraq

According to Mehr News Agency, a reporter from Al Mayadeen said an explosion was heard near Erbil International Airport in Iraq's Kurdistan Region. Iraqi media also reported that a drone had been downed in the vicinity.

A few days earlier, local sources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq also reported a drone attack targeting Erbil International Airport.

According to the Kurdistan Region's Counter-Terrorism Service, a drone was shot down near the airport without causing any casualties or damage.

Separately, some Iraqi sources claimed that a suicide drone had struck Kirkuk International Airport as well.

