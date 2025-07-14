Araghchi will hold a meeting with Lavrov in China: spox

Speaking to Russian RIA Novosti, the Iranian spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that the two sides will discuss nuclear issues and developments in West Asia during the meeting in China, which is going to take place tomorrow July 15..

Baghaei noted that a meeting between the two ministers will take place during Araqchi’s visit to China, where the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers meeting will be held tomorrow (Tuesday), in which Lavrov will also attend.

Baghaei said that continuing consultations on bilateral relations as well as the latest developments in the region, including the Iranian nuclear issue, are on the agenda.

The top Iranian diplomat left Tehran for China on monday morning at the head of a delegation.

MNA/ISN1404042314273