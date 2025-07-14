Israeli min. claims Gaza should remain in ruins for decades

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen has claimed that the Gaza Strip should remain in a state of devastation without reconstruction for decades, media reports said.

Speaking to Israel’s Channel 14 television, Cohen said Israel has no intention of assisting in rebuilding Gaza’s destroyed infrastructure.

“Gaza should remain in ruins for decades without reconstruction,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump had previously announced that Israel had accepted the necessary conditions for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, with the proposal presented to Hamas by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

Hamas responded positively and stated its readiness to proceed with negotiations to implement the ceasefire and exchange hostages.

Although Israel claimed Hamas’ amendments to the Qatari proposal were unacceptable, its delegation still traveled to Doha for talks.

Negotiations in Doha have focused on a temporary 60-day ceasefire, the release of 10 living and 18 deceased Israeli hostages, and discussions on a permanent truce.

MNA/IRN