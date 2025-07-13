Iranian lawmakers advance bill to bolster armed forces

On Sunday, the Parliament’s Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy approved the general outline of the legislation.

Committee spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei said the bill was endorsed during a meeting attended by officials from the Defense Ministry, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Army, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The bill, sponsored by Tehran representative Ali Khezrian, has garnered support from 120 lawmakers, Rezaei added, Press TV reported.

During the session, Iran's deputy defense minister emphasized that the ministry is seeking expanded budgetary resources to meet the country’s defense requirements.

The legislation follows a 12-day war of aggression launched by Israel last month, during which Iranian military and civilian sites were targeted in a series of airstrikes. The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of over 1,000 Iranians, including senior commanders and nuclear scientists

In response, Iran launched Operation True Promise III, a sweeping counteroffensive that struck critical military, intelligence, and industrial infrastructure across the occupied territories.

The operation involved hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones, overwhelming Israel’s anti-missile systems and causing extensive damage across Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Be’er Sheva

The retaliatory strikes were followed by an Iranian missile strike against al-Udeid, a key US airbase in the region, after the US joined the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Israeli regime was forced on June 24 to declare a unilateral halt to its aggression, which was announced on its behalf by the US president.

MNA