Iran favors negotiation with authority, strength: VP Aref

First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref says the Iranian government pursues this policy that any future talks with the United States must be with authority and strength.

Aref made the remark on Saturday during a meeting with several academics from Sharif University of Technology, saying that political and military authorities are all of the same opinion that future negotiations should take place with strength, according to a news release by the presidential office.

While there may be differing opinions during the decision-making process, once a decision is finalized, those differences come to an end, he said. The administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian has no disagreements with any factions within the system, and the government favors negotiating with strength, the VP added.

He also praised the role of the Iranian people in the 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime last month, saying that the people’s contribution to defending the country against the adversary was crucial, as the enemy's strategy was to trigger unrest in Iran. However, he added, the people stood firm and thwarted this plot.

Social cohesion and community trust have been strengthened after the war, but it is essential to maintain them, he said, adding that academics must step forward in these circumstances and propose practical and strategic solutions to preserve social cohesion.

Israel launched its war of aggression against Iran on June 13, three days ahead of a planned sixth round of talks between Tehran and Washington over the Iranian nuclear program. Israel attacked nuclear sites and residential areas, assassinating top military officials and nuclear scientists, and killing civilians.

The war came to an end by a ceasefire announced on June 24, after 12 days. The Israeli attacks left 1,060 people killed in Iran, according to the head of Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, Saeed Ohaddi.

RHM/