Persian Gulf security requires participation of reg. states

Top Iran and United Arab Emirates (UAE) security officials have held a phone call to discuss security and peace in the Persian Gulf region.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), held a telephone conversation with Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor of the UAE on Sunday.

The Iranian official thanked the UAE for its stance in condemning the recent Zionist regime's aggression against Iran. They discussed the most important regional issues, the aggressive actions of the United States and the Zionist regime, and the relations between the two countries.

The SNSC secretary told his Emirati counterpart that, "The security of the Persian Gulf and the interconnected security of all its members requires the participation of the regional countries. He added that, "if the security of one country faces an external threat, the entire region will be challenged."

Ahmadian also emphasized Iran's principled policy and expanding relations with its neighbors.

Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahya, for his part, also referred to Iran's position in the region and said, "Ensuring security in the region must be established by all countries in the region. Disrupting the security of one country will have a negative impact on other countries in the region."

The UAE also emphasized that his country always supports dialogue to resolve all challenges.

