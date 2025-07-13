IRIB head hosts foreign envoys visiting premise hit by Israel

The foreign ambassadors visited the building on Sunday, which Israel struck on June 16 while IRIB presenter Sahar Emami was speaking in a live program on the regime’s war of aggression against Iran.

Jebeli described the targeted building as one of the symbols of Iranian architecture, noting that it had been hit by at least 11 missiles as the Israeli regime attempted to destroy it and silence the national media by killing reporters.

He said that the attack violated international law, but was not something new to the Iranian people and all those targeted by Israel, as the regime has deliberately killed nearly 300 journalists since the start of its war in Gaza in early October 2023.

During the 12-day Israeli war of aggression, IRIB was the best platform to show national unity in Iran, which angered Israel and led to the brutal attack on the television building, said Jebeli.

Ambassadors from some countries were not present in the Sunday tour. Jebeli referred to their absence. Without naming the countries, he said he wished the representatives of the states, which supported the Israeli regime during the conflict with Iran, were present to witness the realities on the ground.

Israel launched its war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It attacked nuclear sites and residential areas, assassinating top military officials and nuclear scientists, and killing civilians. The war came to an end by a ceasefire announced on June 24.

MNA/IRN