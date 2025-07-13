Israel kills 10 Palestinians at water distribution point

Gaza’s Civil Defense agency announced the death toll on Sunday, adding that the Israeli attacks targeted houses and shelters for displaced people.

Meanwhile, reports said that a water distribution point north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza was among the targets of the Israeli strikes, according to Press TV.

At least 10 thirsty people, including 6 children, were killed and 16 others injured as they were queuing for drinking water, the reports added.

The Gaza Strip is facing a rapidly worsening crisis in access to safe drinking water caused by a genocidal Israeli war on the Palestinian territory.

Most of Gaza’s wastewater treatment plants, sewage systems, reservoirs and pipes have been destroyed during the Israeli offensive, while the regime has cut off power supplies to the main desalination plants.

Additionally, water production and sanitation systems in the Gaza Strip are running out of fuel amid an inhumane Israeli blockade.

“The entire water system has broken down. There is simply not enough clean water to meet the needs of the population in Gaza. The people we meet have no food, and now no water,” Scott Lea, Emergency Country Director of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), warned on Friday.

Israel unleashed its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas resistance group carried out its historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far failed to achieve its declared objectives of eliminating Hamas and freeing captives in Gaza, despite killing 57,882 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 138,095 others.

MNA