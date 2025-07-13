Russia's Lavrov meets China's Wang Yi in Beijing

A statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Telegram confirmed Lavrov’s arrival in China, where he will be representing Moscow in the meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers Council on Tuesday.

Lavrov’s visit to China comes following his three-day visit to North Korea’s resort city of Wonsan, where he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his counterpart Choe Son-hui.

On Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that the upcoming meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers Council will take place in the city of Tianjin on July 15.