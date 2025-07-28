  1. World
N. Korea rejects S. Korea’s new pres. call for reconciliation

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – North Korea has rejected the new South Korean President's call for reconciliation.

North Korea has no interest in any policy or proposals for reconciliation from Seoul, the powerful sister of Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong-un has said in Pyongyang’s first response to the peace overtures of South Korea’s liberal President Lee Jae-myung.

Kim Yo-jong, a senior North Korean ruling party official who is believed to speak for the country’s leader, said on Monday that Lee’s pledge of commitment to a South Korea-United States security alliance showed he was no different from his hostile predecessor.

“If South Korea expects to reverse all the consequences of [its actions] with a few sentimental words, there could be no greater miscalculation than that,” Kim warned in comments carried by official KCNA news agency.

Lee, who took office on June 4 after winning a snap election following the removal of hardline conservative Yoon Suk-yeol over his failed martial law attempt, has vowed to improve ties with Pyongyang that have reached the worst level in years.

