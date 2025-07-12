Grieving parents donate fund to boost Iran’s missile defense

In a live broadcast on Qom Province’s TV channel, Ehsan Qasemi’s father revealed that the family’s donation, valued at tens of thousands of dollars, was initially intended for his late 16-year-old son’s future career.

Following the young martyr’s untimely demise, however, the family has chosen to redirect these funds towards improving Iran’s missile defense capabilities, according to Press TV.

“[The gift] is well expected to become one missile or two to strike the heart of Tel Aviv and have these roguish Zionists suffer their deeds,” Qasemi said.

“Our goal is to pay a small debt to the blood of the martyrs and to express gratitude to the Armed Forces,” he added.

Ehsan was martyred in the early hours of June 20 as a result of the Israeli regime’s strike on a residential building in the Salarieh District of Qom.

The four-story building was where the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Brigadier General Mohammad Saeed Izadi lived, who was also killed in the Israeli aggression.

Izadi – known as Haj Ramezan –headed the Palestine section of the IRGC Quds Force.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, assassinating many high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

More than a week later, the United States also jumped on the bandwagon and bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In response, Iranian armed forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, the regime declared a unilateral ceasefire without any preconditions, a sign of its defeat in the face of powerful and unwavering Iranian retaliation.

MNA