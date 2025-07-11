  1. World
  Middle East
Jul 11, 2025, 9:57 PM

Explosion reported in Syrian city of Allepo

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) –Media outlet reported an explosion in the Syrian city of Allepo on Friday.

The sources reported that the mentioned explosion was massive, yet they released no further detals about the explosion.

Days ago, Zionist regime had attacked a weapon warehouse in the city of Idlib.

