Cyberattack poses hazard to food safety of Israeli forces

The most recent cyberattack by the “Cyber Support Front” targeted a food factory, which is certified by the ministry of defense and the army of the Zionist regime as a supplier of foodstuff for the military personnel.

The hacktivist group said it has completely deactivated the production lines of the factory and hacked into its database that is closely related to the food safety of the Israeli military forces.

Last week, the Cyber Support Front carried out a cyber operation against two factories manufacturing military components in the occupied Palestinian territories that resulted in the theft of more than 6 terabytes of sensitive and classified information.

