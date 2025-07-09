Any new folly by enemies to be met with surprising response

Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, in an interview with Yemen’s al-Masirah TV network, emphasized that the movements of enemies are being closely monitored, and that any new reckless or adventurous act will be met with a surprising response from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He noted that since the very early days following the victory of the Islamic Revolution in the Israeli-imposed war, enemies have been lying in wait, but have consistently failed to achieve their objectives.

General Fadavi further stressed that the front of truth and Islam will remain victorious by the grace of God and that enemies are incapable of hindering this path to victory.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

