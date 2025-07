This photo was taken in Iran, just two days before the martyrdom of General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, one of the key IRGC figures in the Axis of Resistance.

The Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s embassy compound in Damascus in April 2024 killed two generals of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, as well as five of their accompanying officers.

MNA/