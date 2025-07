The decree, posted on the Kremlin website, confirmed Starovoyt dismissal, noting that the document will enter into force on the day of its signing, according to Anadolu news agency.

No reasons were immediately provided for Starovoyt’s dismissal.

Starovoyt was appointed to the post in May 2024 after serving as the governor of Russia’s border region of Kursk since September 2019. From October 2018, he served as the region's acting governor.

MA/PR