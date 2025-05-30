VIDEO: Putin offers warm welcome to teary Akie Abe in Moscow

The Kremlin announced the meeting that day.

During the meeting, Putin said that he is “very grateful” to her late husband and will “remember his contribution to the development of Russian-Japanese cooperation.”

During Abe’s tenure as prime minister, the two leaders held 27 summits.

A portion of the meeting with Akie on May 29 was televised on Russia’s state television, and Putin welcomed Abe's widow by giving her a bouquet of flowers.

In the footage, Akie was seen shedding tears as she listened to Putin’s words.