Israel launches extensive airstrikes on Lebanon

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Israeli warplanes pounded several regions across Lebanon in a wave of intense airstrikes on Monday, targeting areas from southern Sidon to eastern Baalbek, Lebanese media reported.

The Israeli regime launched a series of brutal airstrikes across various regions of Lebanon.

According to Al Jazeera and local media reports, the Israeli military carried out a number of air raids on multiple Lebanese towns and cities.

Local sources reported that Israeli warplanes conducted at least three airstrikes on the outskirts of the town of Bodai in the eastern Baalbek region.

Additionally, three other air raids were reported in the outskirts of the towns of Arzay and Burj Rahal, northeast of the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon.

The strikes also targeted Kafr Melki in southern Lebanon (near Sidon), two towns along the Litani River, and several mountainous areas in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region.

No immediate reports of casualties or material damage have been released so far.

