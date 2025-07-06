  1. World
Jul 6, 2025, 4:27 PM

Media reports incident for ships in Red Sea waters

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has been cited by media as reporting that an incident for a ship in Yemeni waters on Sunday.

Reuters said in a report citing the UKMTO that an incident took place for a ship 51NM southwest of Al Hudaydah, Yemen on Sunday.

"The vessel has been engaged by multiple small vessels who have opened fire with small arms and self-propelled grenades," the report added.

"Armed Security Team have returned fire and situation is ongoing. Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," added the report. 

The Yemeni government officials in Sanaa have not commented on the matter by the time this report was being published.

