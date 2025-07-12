2 serious security incidents occur for Israeli forces in Gaza

Media reported a serious security incident in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli media outlets reported that two serious security incidents occurred within a span of two hours involving Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media confirmed that at least one Israeli soldier was killed and five others wounded in these incidents.

A few hours earlier, Israeli outlets had also reported a “serious security incident” involving occupation forces in Gaza.

A Hebrew-language news site stated that a major security incident had occurred involving Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip, with further details to be released later.

Some reports, without providing specifics, indicated that the incident took place in the Al-Qarara district in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

MA/6527135