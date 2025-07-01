World War II bomb discovered in Germany, 20000 evacuated

Information about this was published on the official website of the city on June 30.

"An unexploded bomb was discovered in the Lockfirtel area today, Monday, June 30, which must be defused tomorrow, Tuesday, July 1. All residents must leave the territory no later than 15:00 (16:00 Moscow time. This will affect almost 20 thousand people in about 13 thousand households," the statement said.

It is specified that the projectile was discovered during construction supervision. There are two hospitals in the evacuation zone, including one for children, the main railway station and schools, classes in which will last until 14:00 Moscow time.

On June 17, Osnabrück authorities reported that about 11,000 residents were forced to leave their homes immediately due to the discovery of an unexploded bomb from World War II. It was noted that the shell was discovered during construction work. There were several districts in the danger zone, including the central part of the city.

RHM/'