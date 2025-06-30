Egyptian FM stresses preserving ceasefire for sake of region

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty made the remarks in a phone call with the US President's Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, where he stressed the importance of the Israeli regime and Iran adhering to the ceasefire and de-escalation in the region.

Abdelatty also stressed the need to resume the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and release prisoners to secure a lasting peace.

He also emphasized the need for allowing humanitarian and medical aid to enter the Gaza Strip during the dire humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.

The Israeli regime launched the warfare on June 13, prompting Iran to respond with a whopping number of ballistic missiles, including hypersonic variants, which were fired towards strategic nuclear, military, and industrial targets across the occupied Palestinian territories.

