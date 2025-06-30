IRGC commander Rashid laid to rest in his hometown

People in the city of Dezful, southwest Iran, have laid to rest Lieutenant General Gholamali Rashid, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.), who was assassinated by Israel.

Huge crowds of people attended the ceremony on Monday to lay to rest the assassinated commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters at Sabz-e-Qaba, the holy shrine of one of the brothers of the eighth Shia imam, Imam Reza (PBUH).

Ali Larijani and Mohammad Mokhber, both advisors to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, attended the ceremony in Dezful, located in Khuzestan Province.

Mourners chanted “death to America,” “Death to Israel.” They also chanted slogans, reaffirming that they will never bow to humiliation and voicing strong support for the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Gholamali Rashid and several more top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes by Israel after the regime began its war of aggression against Iran on June 13. A number of nuclear scientists were also assassinated, while another 600 people were killed during the 12-day aggression.

On Saturday, a massive funeral procession was held for 60 victims of the attacks in the capital, Tehran, including the top commanders.

A day later, some of those commanders were laid to rest in several cities.

Lieutenant General Hossein Salami, who was the I.R.G.C. chief commander, was laid to rest at Shah Abdol-Azim shrine located in the city of Rey, Tehran Province.

Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the I.R.G.C. Aerospace Force, and Major General Mahmoud Bagheri, commander of the Aerospace Missile Force, were buried in Behesht-e Zahra, the cemetery of the capital, Tehran.

The burial ceremony for Lieutenant General Ali Shadmani, who replaced Rashid as commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, was held in his hometown, Hamedan.

Israel launched its aggression three days ahead of planned talks between Iran and the United States on the Iranian peaceful nuclear program.

Washington joined the aggression on June 22 when it bombed three nuclear sites of Iran, namely Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

The Iranian Armed Forces responded to the U.S.-Israeli aggression powerfully, striking key areas across the Israeli occupied territories and inflicting heavy damage there. The aggression came to an end following a ceasefire announced on June 24.

RHM/IRNA