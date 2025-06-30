Iranian strikes damage over 31,000 buildings in Israel

At least 31,000 buildings and 4,000 vehicles in Israel have been destroyed or heavily damaged by Iranian missile and drone strikes, the Iranian news website Defa Press reported, according to TASS.

According to the portal, this demonstrates that Iranian missiles have "inflicted enormous and irreparable damage" on Israel during the conflict.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/