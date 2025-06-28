Aid workers death toll rises to 50 after Israel attack

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on Friday that Haitham Bassam Abu Issa, a nurse at its Deir el-Balah clinic, was killed while off duty on Thursday.

“This brings the total number of PRCS staff and volunteers killed during the conflict to 50 – a deeply shocking figure,” the organization stated.

Action Against Hunger confirmed that two of its employees, Mohammed Hussein and Obada Abu Issa, were also killed in the same airstrike in a densely populated area.

According to the group, neither aid worker was on duty when the strike occurred.

Mohammed, 20, worked as an office guard and had planned to renew his contract.

“He gave those around him sincere support without asking for anything in return,” the organization said.

Obada, 30, was a field assistant with the water, sanitation and hygiene team and is survived by his wife and two children.

Action Against Hunger called for the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers and demanded an immediate and lasting ceasefire.

The organization said it would continue its mission in Gaza despite the ongoing attacks.

Since Israel launched its offensive on Gaza on October 7, 2023, over 56,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 132,000 injured, according to health authorities in Gaza.

Israel has imposed a total blockade on the enclave as part of an effort to force residents from the territory.

