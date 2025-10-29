Iran’s Zandi wins gold at 2025 World Taekwondo Championship

On his way to the final, Zandi beat Bleron Ademi of Kosovo 2–0 in his first match, followed by a 2–0 victory over Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Vito Dell’Aquila of Italy.

Zandi also defeated Spanish Jesus Rodriguez 2–0 in the round of 16, Manenkov of Ukraine 2–0 in the quarterfinals, and Kifen Hang 2–0 in the semifinals.

It was Iran’s second medal in Wuxi as Mehdi Haji Mousaei had won a silver medal in the 63kg.

The 2025 World Taekwondo Championships are the 27th edition of the World Taekwondo Championships, taking place in Wuxi, China from October 24 to 30.

MNA/TSN