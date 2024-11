The World Para Taekwondo Poomsae Championship was held in Manama on November 29, drawing 56 taekwondo fighters from 15 countries.

Iranian athletes Zahra Rahimi, Aylar Jami, Amir Hossein Alizadeh, Amir Mohammad Haghighatshenas and Abolfazl Imani won five gold medals.

Narges Javadi, Roza Ebrahimi and Romina Cham Suraki also won three bronze medals.

MNA/IRN