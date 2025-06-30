Iran slams Trump insults as breach of Intl. norms principles

In his customary vile language, the US president on Friday launched a tirade of abuse at Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, claiming that he had prevented the Israeli regime and the American armed forces from assassinating him.

The ministry said that such rhetoric not only violates core principles of international norms—including the United Nations Charter’s emphasis on the right of nations to self-determination—but also constitutes “an affront to a venerable civilization” and wounds the sentiments of “hundreds of millions of Muslims across the region and the world.”

“Undoubtedly, insulting and bullying rhetoric against Iran and political and religious figures revered by Iranians and Muslims worldwide will only deepen global revulsion toward America’s short-sighted policies and further discredit its claims of seeking dialogue and engagement,” the statement read.

The ministry further advised US officials to abandon their offensive rhetoric and frequent shifts in their positions, and instead answer for the United States’ attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities in gross violation of international law.

On June 22, the United States officially joined Israel’s war of aggression against Iran by launching attacks on three nuclear facilities in the country in violation of the United Nations Charter and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Trump announced a ceasefire two days later, shortly after the Iranian Armed Forces carried out a missile attack against a key US airbase in Qatar in retaliation.

MNA/Press TV