ECO prepares for 17th ECO Summit in Azerbaijan

The Summit will convene ECO Heads of States/Governments, Ministers, ECO Observers, Special Guests from non-ECO countries, and heads of international organizations to achieve development and prosperity through fragile economic integration.

The Summit will feature a dynamic and inclusive ECO Week, held from July 1–4, 2025, across multiple cities in Azerbaijan.

The ECO Week will include a series of thematic forums aimed at advancing youth engagement, gender inclusion and economic connectivity within the region.

MNA/