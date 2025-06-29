  1. Economy
Jun 29, 2025, 11:14 AM

ECO prepares for 17th ECO Summit in Azerbaijan

ECO prepares for 17th ECO Summit in Azerbaijan

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – The Republic of Azerbaijan will host the 17th ECO Summit on July 3–4, 2025, in Khankendi.

The Summit will convene ECO Heads of States/Governments, Ministers, ECO Observers, Special Guests from non-ECO countries, and heads of international organizations to achieve development and prosperity through fragile economic integration.

The Summit will feature a dynamic and inclusive ECO Week, held from July 1–4, 2025, across multiple cities in Azerbaijan.

The ECO Week will include a series of thematic forums aimed at advancing youth engagement, gender inclusion and economic connectivity within the region.

MNA/

News ID 233776

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News