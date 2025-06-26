Arab media say extensive military aid to Israel after truce

Arab medua reported on Thursday morning that the West has provided extensive military aid to the Zionist regime after the ceasefire with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iraqi media outlet "Naya" published an image of a map of aircraft entering the airspace of occupied Palestine and wrote, "So far, a large number of Western weapons, including 17 heavy military transport aircraft, have been sent to the Zionist regime."

There were no further details about these transfers.

