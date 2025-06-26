  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jun 26, 2025, 9:31 AM

Arab media say extensive military aid to Israel after truce

Arab media say extensive military aid to Israel after truce

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – Local Arab media reported on Thursday morning that 17 large Western military transport aircrafts carrying military equipment had arrived in occupied Palestinian territories, following the Israeli regime's ceasefire with Iran.

Arab medua reported on Thursday morning that the West has provided extensive military aid to the Zionist regime after the ceasefire with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iraqi media outlet "Naya" published an image of a map of aircraft entering the airspace of occupied Palestine and wrote, "So far, a large number of Western weapons, including 17 heavy military transport aircraft, have been sent to the Zionist regime."

There were no further details about these transfers.

MNA/FNA1750891512474690158

News ID 233672

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News