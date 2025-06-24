Group of Friends in of UN Charter Defense slams US attack

The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations has condemned the United States’ airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

In a statement issued on Monday, the group said the airstrikes, which targeted nuclear sites in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz, were preplanned, unprovoked, and contrary to the fundamental principles of the U.N. Charter and international law.

According to this group, the U.S. attacks are a clear violation of Iran’s national sovereignty and a blatant aggression against fundamental principles of international law, especially the principle of prohibiting the use of force and threats of force.

It also said that the attacks on nuclear facilities, which are under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.), are a clear violation of the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s mandate and an action against global nuclear security.

Members of the group urged U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the I.A.E.A. Director General Rafael Grossi to condemn the U.S. attacks. They also called for the immediate cessation of threats and the use of force by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran.

They also expressed solidarity with the Iranian government and people in the face of these savage attacks.

IRN