Jun 24, 2025, 4:21 AM

Iran comments on ceasefire reports with Israeli regime

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reacted to the claims made by US President Donald Trump on a ceasefire between Iran and the Israeli regime.

"As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around," Araghchi wrote on X. 

"As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards," he stressed. 

"The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later," he concluded.

