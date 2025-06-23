Iranian Foreign Minister in Turkmenistan for talks

Upon his arrival in Asghabat, the top Iranian diplomat was welcomed by Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

During the first round of talks between the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan, Araghchi while explaining the situation in the region following the military aggression of the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran, emphasized the unjustified and illegal nature of this aggression.

Araghchi considered the US attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran a sign of the Zionist regime's weakness and desperation toward Iran.

Emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not want to spread tension in the region, he considered Tehran's missile attack on the Al-Udeid military base a response to America's blatant aggression against Iran's territorial integrity and national sovereignty, saying, "In the event of any further action by the United States, the Islamic Republic of Iran will be prepared to respond again."

Meredov, for his part, said, "We are a close neighbor of Iran and from the first day of the Zionist regime's attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran, we have declared our opposition to it. As a neutral country, Turkmenistan does not consider the use of force and threats to resolve issues acceptable."

