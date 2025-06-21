Iran enjoys national unity and international support: Hakim

Speaking on Saturday, Hakim condemned the Zionist regime's aggression on Iran and noted that Iran engaged in dialogue with the international community over its nuclear program and was cooperating with the UN nuclear watchdog, refuting the Western states that Tehran was seeking nuclear arms.

The Iraqi politician said that the US and Israel betrayed Iran because the aggression came while Iran was still negotiating.

He continued to say that Iran enjoys a big geographical size as well as mainitiang its national unity.

Hakim further noted that Tehran is enjoys regional and international support against Israeli regime.

He continued to say that Iraq has been actively taking actions to stop the aggression on Iran including lodging a complaint to the UN Security Council over violation of its airspace by the Zionist regime.

