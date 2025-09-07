Velayati, Ammar Hakim stress deepening Tehran, Baghdad ties

During the meeting, Velayati emphasized the historical and cultural bonds between the two countries, stating that these relations have been founded based on religious, cultural commonalities, and good neighborliness.

Iran attaches great importance to its relations with the neighboring Iraq, he said, adding that independence, stability and progress of Iraq is of paramount importance for Iran.

Islamic Republic of Iran is confident that Iraq will attain more successes in the future relying upon its religious authority (Marja) and unsparing support of its national leaders, Velayati underlined.

The leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement (NWM), for his part, pointed to the 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran and emphasized that Iran shone excellently in this war under the wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the powerful armed forces, and people’s support for the country.

Iran showcased an important and influential image of itself to the world during 12-day war, he stressed.

The Islamic Republic of Iran showed its high military power during 12-day war against Israel, Ammar Hakim said, noting that Iran was the first country who attacked Israeli regime after 76 years and broke the grandeur of the Israeli regime on the international stage.

The two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments in the region, including the provocations of the Zionist regime and the necessity of solidarity among Islamic countries against external threats.

Velayati and Ammar Hakim also emphasized the expansion of bilateral cooperation at various levels.

