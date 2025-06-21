Drones take lead in new stage of Iran’s attacks on Israel

In a statement released on Saturday morning, the IRGC said it has launched the 18th wave of attacks as part of the Operation True Promise 3 against the Zionist regime.

The IRGC said it has utilized a swarm of Shahed-136 combat and suicide drones and missiles with pinpoint accuracy, running on solid and liquid fuel, to hit locations in the center of the occupied Palestinian territories, the Ben Gurion airport, the military targets, and the logistical and operational centers of the Zionist regime’s army.

The Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles have successfully destroyed the targets, the statement said.

The IRGC added that several squadrons of Shahed-136 drones carried out constant operations over the occupied territories on Friday night.

While the most advanced Israeli air defense systems failed to intercept the Iranian drones, the Zionists were forced again to dash into the shelters, the statement said.

The IRGC emphasized that Iran’s hybrid operations using missiles and drones will continue uninterruptedly and purposefully.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites that resulted in the martyrdom of scores of top military commanders, nuclear scientists and ordinary citizens.

The Iranian military forces started counterattacks immediately afterwards. They Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has carried out 18 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as of June 21 as part of Operation True Promise 3.