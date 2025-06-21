Iran attacks Ben Gurion Airport, military centers in Israel

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued its 15th statement, declaring that it launched missiles toward Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine to target Ben Gurion Airport and certain military headquarters.

The IRGC announced early on Saturday that it initiated the 18th phase of True Promise Operation 3, utilizing numerous suicide and combat drones, such as Shahed 136, as well as precision solid-fuel and liquid-fuel missiles.

According to the statement, the IRGC has successfully destroyed predetermined targets at Ben Gurion Airport and military operational logistics centers. The state-of-the-art defense systems of the regime has failed to intercept the Iranian drones, forcing Israelis to flee to shelters.

The Israeli regime’s media outlets reported that six out of ten Iranian missiles hit their targets during the latest round of attacks.

