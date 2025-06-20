Time to march toward Al-Quds near: IRGC Cmdr.

In a video message, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi said, "To the heroic people of Palestine, to the brave men and women of the battlefield, to the proud people of Gaza whose unmatched struggle has honored the Islamic Ummah, and to the courageous fighters of the West Bank and Gaza Strip—I congratulate you. Your 76-year-long jihad is now bearing fruit."

General Naqdi referred to the retaliatory attacks by Iran’s armed forces against the Zionist regime, saying, "The bloodthirsty wolves who tortured, massacred, and bombarded you—who usurped your lands—have now retreated into shelters."

"Heroic people of Palestine, today is your day—it is your turn. This is the great historic opportunity we have long awaited: to determine the fate of the region and of Palestine. To the proud youth of the occupied territories of 1948—you who have restrained your anger to remain present on the key frontlines—you are now closer than anyone to the sensitive targets."

The IRGC Deputy Coordinator pointed out, "The decisive day and the moment to fulfill your historic mission is near—and we will all be together."

MNA/FNA1750402015997770868