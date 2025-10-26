Gen. Qoreishi replaces Gen. Naqdi as IRGC coordinator

At the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC Major General Mohammad Pakpour, Brigadier General Seyyed Hojjatollah Qoreishi has been appointed as the Deputy Commander of the IRGC for Coordination Affairs. Previously, Mohammad Reza Naqdi was holding the position.

Brigadier General Qoreishi previously served as the Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics Affairs.

General Qoreishi replaced Brigadier General Mohammadreza Naqdi who has been appointed as Senior Advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC.

MNA