Speaking in today's Friday Prayers in Tehran, Hujjatuleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari said that the "It is just a beginning for Zionist regime's hopelessness" and as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei said a few days ago, the regime will become miserable after it dared to attack Iran.

He offered condolences over the martyrdom of the Iranian commanders and the nuclear scienteists as well as the large number of the civilian Iranians in the Zionist regime's aggression, saying that the United States has been an accomplice in the Zionist regime's crimes since day one in the aggression on Gaza and other countries in the region.

The cleric pointed to the wrath Friday Prayers rallies which has been held across the country earlier today after the Friday Prayers, saying that the nation is standing behind its Leader and the Islamic Revolution firmly in the face of aggression.

Haj Ali Akbari further said that the regime and its backers made a big mistake in attacking Iran as the Iranian nationa and armed force will make them miserable.

MNA/6505463