Russia warns US not to make mistake towards Iran: Peskov

The West Asian region is grappling with the war and this is not good for Russia, he said, adding that outbreak of war in the West Asian region is considered as a dangerous issue.

If the United States does any move against Iran, Moscow will consider it as a serious blunder since US involvement in the war will intensify the extent of the current tensions, Peskov underlined, according to Al Mayadeen.

In case of US involvement to engage in war in support for Israel, Moscow will consider it as a political blunder since it will aggravate the extent of the current tensions in the West Asia, he added.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the sharp escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran and expressed concern after the Israeli strikes on Iran.

