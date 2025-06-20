Iranians hold epic Friday prayers amid Israel attacks

The Israeli regime is keeping up on the unprovoked aggression it started a week ago on Iran's soil. After receiving devastating responses from the Iranian Armed Forces, the Zionist regime's officials have turned to threatening the Iranians to evacuate their cities. Today, the Iranian nation, from north to south, from east to west, have poured into the streets to attend Friday prayers and hold rallies to send a clear message to the Israeli aggressors: The Iranian nation would defend their homeland with all might and they won't flee to anywhere.

Here you can follow up on the epic the Iranians are making today;