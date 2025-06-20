  1. Politics
Jun 20, 2025, 1:56 PM

LIVE UPDATES;

Iranians hold epic Friday prayers amid Israel attacks

Iranians hold epic Friday prayers amid Israel attacks

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – The Iranian nation is once again making an epic by attending Friday prayers across the country amid the Israeli aggression and threats against their homeland.

The Israeli regime is keeping up on the unprovoked aggression it started a week ago on Iran's soil. After receiving devastating responses from the Iranian Armed Forces, the Zionist regime's officials have turned to threatening the Iranians to evacuate their cities. Today, the Iranian nation, from north to south, from east to west, have poured into the streets to attend Friday prayers and hold rallies to send a clear message to the Israeli aggressors: The Iranian nation would defend their homeland with all might and they won't flee to anywhere.

Here you can follow up on the epic the Iranians are making today;

News ID 233366

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News