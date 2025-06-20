Iran will never agree to hold talks on its missile capability

Speaking to local Iranian media on Friday, Iran’s top diplomat stated that the Americans have so far called for serious talks with Iran but, he stressed that, Iran will not talk to them as they are an accomplice in the Israeli regime's ongoing crimes against Iran.

"We have told them as long as the aggression continues, talks will be pointless," he underscored.

Meanwhile, Araghchi said that he will hold negotiations with the foreign ministers of EU troika including France, Germany and UK tomorrow June 21 since they (Europeans) have requested for bilateral talks.

He added that the talks will focus on Iran nuclear program to find a diplomatic solution to it.

He further said that so far everyne must have realized the power of Iran's missile, stressing that Iran will by no means agree to hold talks on its missile capability as the missiles are defensive capablity.

He continued to report that the UN Security Council will hold a meeting at the request of Russia, China, Pakistan and Algeria and some other members of the council.

He went on to say that Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stood alongside the armed forces of the country since the outbreak of war on June 13.

