Referring to a fake report published by Reuters, Iranian Foreign Miinstry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that such new is not true.

Commenting on the same issue, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera that Iran has not sent any negotiating team to Muscat.

I have not left Tehran as the head of a negotiating delegation and such reports are not true, he said.

