Art officials condole martyrdom of Iranian visual artists

Deputy for Artistic Affairs at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance Nadereh Rezai and General Director of Visual Arts at the Culture Ministry Aydin Mahdizadeh Tehrani have expressed condolence on the martyrdom of two Iranian visual artists following the Zionist regime’s aggressive attack on Iran.

Painter Mansoureh Alikhani and press graphic designer Saleh Bayrami lost their lives in the Israeli attacks on residential areas in Tehran. The officials condemned this brutal crime and express solidarity with the families of the martyrs, the visual arts community, and all of the brave people of Iran, IRNA reported.

“Alikhani was a student of master Kazem Chalipa and a prominent figure in the field of painting who was involved in training and research as well. She was creating a painting about Ashura, the day Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE, which remained unfinished due to her martyrdom. Her path will be followed by other artists,” Rezai said.

“Bayrami was an international figure in the field of graphic design and a source of pride for the Iran artistic community. His name and legacy will be engraved in the historical memory of the country,” Mahdizadeh Tehrani said.

In the early hours of Friday, the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked act of military aggression against the sovereign territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, martyring revered commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and prominent nuclear scientists, alongside civilians.

Since then, the strikes have continued, targeting civilian nuclear facilities and residential areas, violating all international norms and threatening to ignite regional conflagration.

Responding to the Israel’s aggression, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched Operation True Promise III Friday night and has since unleashed coordinated missile and drone strikes deep inside occupied territories, targeting military and intelligence command centers.

MNA