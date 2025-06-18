IRGC says eliminated Israeli defense systems

Issuing a statement after launching the 12th phase of Operation True Promise III against Israel, the IRGC said that it has successfully managed to destory Israeli defense systems across occupied Palestine.

"And now, the airspace of the occupied territories is open to hug the Iranian missiles and drones," it added.

Addressing the residents of the illegal Israeli settlements, the IRGC said that it is set to launch continous missile attacks on occupied Palestine, recalling the promise made by the former IRGC chief Hossein Salami who had vowed that Iran would open the gates of hell to the criminal Zionists in response to their numerous crimes.

"Be sure that the sound of alarm sirens would not turn off for even a second," it said, adding that the Zionists now have to choose between gradual death in shelters and fleeing occupied territories as soon as possible.

MNA/6504410